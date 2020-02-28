UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The local Met Office forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was forecast 24 degrees centigrade and the minimum was 10 degrees centigrade.

A dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region during next 24 hours,said Met sources here on Friday.

