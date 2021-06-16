Partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34.2 degree centigrade and 22.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 76 percent at 8 am and 46 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:11 am and set at 19:19 pm tomorrow.