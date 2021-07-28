UrduPoint.com
Payments Under Ehsaas Kafalat, Emergency Cash Being Made Across Country; Dr. Nishtar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:29 AM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday said that the payments under Ehsaas Kafalat and Ehsaas Emergency Cash were being made across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday said that the payments under Ehsaas Kafalat and Ehsaas Emergency Cash were being made across the country.

The payments to eligible families identified through Ehsaas survey were being made in phases, Dr. Nishtar said in a tweet.

A consultative meeting was held with the team members today to further simplify the payment process in view of the feedback received from social media and field visits.

