PBF Urges Authorities To Open Transit Trade Via 250 Boarder Iran Being Shortest Route

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) President Turbat, Maqbool Alam Noori, said on Tuesday that it is the right time to open transit trade via the 250 Border Iran, as it is the shortest route from Karachi to Central Asia

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan business Forum (PBF) President Turbat, Maqbool Alam Noori, said on Tuesday that it is the right time to open transit trade via the 250 Border Iran, as it is the shortest route from Karachi to Central Asia.

He expressed these views in a statement issued here, saying that opening the 250-border connection to Gwadar for transit trade would be a beneficial move. It would provide a number of benefits and the shortest route from Karachi to Central Asia, which would reduce time and costs for businesses and consumers in both regions.

He said Gwadar is a deep-sea port located in Balochistan, Pakistan. It is the deepest port in the Arabian Sea and is strategically located at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping choke point. Gwadar is also the westernmost port in Pakistan and is close to the borders of Iran and Afghanistan.

Central Asia is a landlocked region that is bordered by Pakistan to the south, Russia to the north, China to the east, and the Caspian Sea to the west. The region is home to a number of countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan. Central Asia is a rich region in terms of natural resources, but it is also underdeveloped, he said.

A PBF official said the 250-border connection to Gwadar for transit trade would provide a number of benefits for both Pakistan and Central Asia. For Pakistan, it would increase trade revenue and economic activity. It would also create jobs and boost development in Balochistan, which is one of the poorest provinces in Pakistan. For Central Asia, it would provide a shorter and more efficient route to access world markets. It would also reduce dependence on Russia and China for trade.

However, opening the 250-border connection to Gwadar for transit trade has the potential to be a game-changer for both Pakistan and Central Asia. It would provide a shorter and more efficient route for trade between the two regions, which would boost economic growth and development.

The PBF Turbat President also shared some specific benefits of opening the 250-border connection to Gwadar for transit trade, which include reduced trade costs and time for businesses and consumers in Pakistan and Central Asia. Increase trade revenue and economic activity for Pakistan.

Creation of jobs and boosted development in Balochistan. A shorter and more efficient route for Central Asia to access world markets and reduce dependence on Russia and China for trade was underlined.

