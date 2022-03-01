UrduPoint.com

PBIT To Collaborate With FCCI For Success Of "Pakistan Economic Conference"

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) will work with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) as official partner for the success of "Pakistan Economic Conference" (PEC) scheduled to be held from 18 to 20 March, 2022, said Ahmar Malik Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PBIT

He was addressing a meeting held for finalizing the arrangement of the one full session on the third day of the conference to be sponsored by PBIT. Atif Munir Sheikh, President FCCI, Azhar Chaudhary of FCCI, Jilal Hassan Chief Operating Officer PBIT, Sohail Qadari Director Policy and Dr.Sohail Saleem Director Facilitation also participated in this meeting.

Ahmar Malik said that the PBIT sponsored session would be dedicated for lectures and presentations on joint ventures and special economic zones. He said that the experts would also have interactive sessions with the concerned stakeholders to dispel their reservations and apprehensions. He said that this session would be chaired by Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Minister for Industry & Commerce. "He would also explain in detail the measures taken to gear up the pace of industrialization in this province", said CEO PBIT.

He said that the government has finalized the arrangements for the expeditious colonization of industrial estates. "We would encourage establishment of diversified industry by incentivizing local as well as foreign investors", he said and added, "Our focus would be on the import substitution industry which would not only play a major role in curtailing our import bill but also ensure supply of raw material to the concerned industries.

" He said that similarly the government would also encourage development of value-added industry which could fetch foreign exchange through enhanced exports.

He paid best tribute to the President FCCI for arranging this mega event in a well-planned manner. He said that Federal and Provincial departments would play their supportive role to make this event a total success.

Atif Munir said that around 300 units have been established in industrial estates developed by FIEDMC with foreign collaboration while the same numbers of units are in the pipeline. He said that operation of these industrial units would create thousands of new job opportunities in addition to helping Pakistan to earn precious foreign exchange for the country.

He also appreciated the pro-industrial policies of the government and said that PEC would play a major role in connecting local investors with their foreign counterparts so that they could launch joint ventures. "It would play a key role in technology transfer", he added. He said that every aspect of the economy would be discussed in this meeting to resolve the procedural bottlenecks and try to facilitate the investors.

>