PBS To Use Latest Technologies In Up-coming Census: Sarwar Gondal

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 11:14 PM

Focal person on Digital Census Muhammad Sarwar Gondal Thursday said that Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is going to conduct Census after five years'interval, for the first time, with the use of latest tools and technologies by adopting the best international practices

He was speaking at the third sensitization one-day workshop of the series in connection with the forthcoming 7th Population and Housing Census 2022, the first ever Digital Census of Pakistan, organized by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) at Institute of business Administration (IBA) here, said a statement.

Sarwar Gondal said that the upcoming census has been planned on the recommendations of Census Advisory Committee for conduct of the 7th Population & Housing Census-2022.

Sarwar Gondal, while highlighting the main features of Digital Census informed the audience that the Census Advisory Committee was constituted in the 45th session of CCI.

He said that Geo tagging of each structure, tablet based and self-enumeration system will build trust of stakeholders in Census results. Further the questionnaire has been carefully drafted by the consent of technical committee including renowned demographers to address the objectives of the census, he said.

He said that all efforts have been made to address the issues identified in Population & Housing Census 2017.

He emphasized that involvement of all stakeholders will be prioritized by making census process comprehensive for wide acceptability of census results.

Chief Statistician, Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, in his closing remarks appreciated the efforts of PBS team working day and night for this National cause and hoped that they will work with same commitment to accomplish this task.

He further assured that census will be conducted with consensus of all stakeholders and the whole process will be transparent.

The efforts of the Provincial Office of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Focal Person on Digital Census in Punjab, and Executive Director of the IBA were admired and acknowledged by the Chief Statistician for successfully organizing the sensitization workshop.

The one-day workshop featured the sensitization of researchers, academia, demographers, policy makers and general public about Population Census.

