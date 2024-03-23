Open Menu

PC Deputy Chairman Jehanzeb Gets Hilal-e-Imtiaz Award

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission (PC) of Pakistan Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan on Saturday got the Hilal-e-Imtiaz award from President Asif Ali Zardari in recognition of his distinction, excellence and contributions in various fields of the government.

The award was conferred at an investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Pakistan Day (March 23), which was attended by ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and others, a news release said.

Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan is an ex civil servant and has more than 35 years of experience in public service, holding key positions in the federal and provincial governments.

Previously, he was posted as the Chairman of Federal board of Revenue and the Secretary Board of Investment.

He has worked in the Planning & Development Departments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During his stint in Punjab he served as Chairman Planning & Development Board, Additional Chief Secretary Energy and Finance Secretary.

Apart from work in Pakistan, he was posted as Commercial Counsellor, Embassy of Pakistan in France for five years, with the portfolio of strengthening bilateral economic ties between France and Pakistan.

Khan is the Vice Chair, Board of Directors of the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A). As Chairman, Board of Directors of National Disaster Risk Management Fund, he is leading one of the largest government-owned Fund, with an initial financing of US$ 200 million.

He is the Chancellor of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and is steering key government departments/authorities like Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and CPEC Authority.

Khan has wide-ranging operational experience in public financial management, aid coordination, economic growth, business promotion, transport and communication, agriculture and livestock, energy access, climate change, safe cities, ICT, and large infrastructure projects.

