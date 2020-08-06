PC Weather With chances Of Dust Thunderstorm, Rain Forecast For City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust, thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Thursday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.5 degree centigrade and 31.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 73 per cent at 8 am and 54 per cent at 5 pm.
The sun will rise at 05:34 am and set at 19:05 pm tomorrow.