PCAA Holds Mock Security Exercise At Rahim Yar Khan Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023

PCAA holds mock security exercise at Rahim Yar Khan Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has held a mock security exercise at the Sheikh Zayed International Airport, also known as Rahim Yar Khan Airport, to tackle emergencies and any untoward incidents.

The personnel of Airport Security Force, Punjab Police, Army, Rangers, Elite Squad, Rescue-1122, Health Department and Special Branch Punjab Police participated in the joint exercise, carried out to handle miscreants in a highly professional manner, PCAA spokesman said in a news release here on Wednesday.

Besides, the teams of Pakistan International Airlines and the Airport Vigilance Section remained actively engaged in the exercise.

The spokesman said the objective of the exercise was to test the quality and effectiveness of coordination and communication between various agencies at the airport. "The security agencies achieved the targets of the exercise in time."

