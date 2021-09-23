PCGA Chairman, other office bearers elected unopposed

Sohail Mahmood, Mukesh Kumar Alias Madan Lal and Chaudhary Khalid Rafiq were elected unopposed as Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) and Vice Chairman (VC) respectively of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association for FY 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Sohail Mahmood, Mukesh Kumar Alias Madan Lal and Chaudhary Khalid Rafiq were elected unopposed as Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) and Vice Chairman (VC) respectively of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association for FY 2021-22.

A spokesperson for PCGA said on Thursday that notification to this effect had been issued.

He informed that newly elected office bearers would take oath in Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on September 30.

No one had submitted nomination papers against them, he concluded.