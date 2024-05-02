Open Menu

PCJCCI Suggests Enhancing Solar Capacity Through China’s Solar Advancements

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) China's large-scale development of solar power coupled with continuous innovation

and a complete industrial chain is driving down production costs and making new energy

products more affordable worldwide.

This was said by Moazzam Ghurki, President of the Pakistan China Joint Chamber of

Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), during a think tank session held on Thursday at PCJCCI Secretariat.

He said this shift benefits the global community whose current solar capacity still falls short of quantities needed to achieve de-carbonization goals. Developing nations in particular require more advanced solar capacity to make electricity more accessible and cost-effective for both households and businesses. Pakistan has a potential of 40 GW of solar power and has set a target of achieving 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025.

Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, said that the advancement of China's solar industry played a pivotal role in ensuring a stable supply of solar products to address climate change worldwide, making solar power one of the most economical power sources for the vast majority of countries and regions globally.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI, added that China's abundant resources, innovative technology and extensive global relationships could make significant contributions. "We look forward to more fruitful collaborations with Chinese authorities and companies in addressing challenges linked to displacements arising from climate change".

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, said that despite its vast potential for solar energy, Pakistan had only scratched the surface of its capabilities. The country is blessed with abundant sunshine, making it an ideal location for solar power generation.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had also played a crucial role in fostering solar energy cooperation between the two countries, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan