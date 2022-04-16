UrduPoint.com

PCRWR Declares 17 Brands Of Mineral Water As Unsafe For Human Consumption

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 02:15 PM

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in its quarterly water monitoring report issued on Saturday declared 17 brands of mineral/bottled water as unsafe for human consumption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in its quarterly water monitoring report issued on Saturday declared 17 brands of mineral/bottled water as unsafe for human consumption.

The government through Ministry of Science and Technology has designated the task to PCRWR for quarterly monitoring of bottled/mineral water brands and publicize the results in the best public interest.

For the last quarter (January to March, 2022), 170 samples of Mineral/Bottled water brands were collected from 21 cities. Comparison of test results with the permissible limits of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has revealed that 17 brands were unsafe for human consumption.

Ten brands (City Spring, Aab-e-Noor, ATCO, Doctor, VOLVO Water, Evians Safe Life, Ab-e- Haram, Blue Plus, Blue Ice, ALPHA) were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium, one brand (i.

e. Nation Pure Water) was found unsafe due to presence of high level of Arsenic, two brands (IMPERIAL, More Plus) were found unsafe due to presence of high level of Potassium than the permissible limit, while, five brands (Hi-Fresh, Supreme Natural, DYLAN Natural, Lasani, Blue Ice) were found microbiologically contaminated and thus were unsafe for drinking purpose.

The general public is encouraged to look at the detailed report to know about the status of water quality of bottled water brands they consume.

The detailed report is available on PCRWR website www.pcrwr.gov.pk.

