PDM Violated SOPs In Multan Public Meeting: Zartaj

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:30 AM

PDM violated SOPs in Multan public meeting: Zartaj

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Monday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had violated the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in its Multan public gathering which has caused serious spreading of COIVD-19 there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Monday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had violated the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in its Multan public gathering which has caused serious spreading of COIVD-19 there.

The PDM leadership should show responsibility to avoid holding political meetings in different parts of the country as the coronavirus was increasing every passing day, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said all the stakeholders were evolving strategies with consensus in the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to follow SOPs and guidelines to control and curb the pandemic.

She said the opposition parties were playing with lives of the people by holding public meetings and urged the masses to wear masks and gloves, and keep social distancing.

Replying to a question, she termed the PDM today's public gathering a flop show and abortive exercise as the people were not supporting their reprehensible and nefarious politics.

