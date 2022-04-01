UrduPoint.com

PDMA Releases Rs 320m For N Waziristan, Khyber Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 05:12 PM

PDMA releases Rs 320m for N Waziristan, Khyber affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday released funds amounting to Rs 320 million for the affectees of Operation Zarb e Azb in North Waziristan and Khyber districts.

According to Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain, the funds will be distributed among the registered affected families within the next two days by sending a message through their registered SIM cards.

Under the package, each family will be given Rs12000 as financial assistance, says a press release issued here.

The amount would be distributed at the rate of Rs.12000 per month among families repatriated from Afghanistan while a ration allowance of Rs 8000 per family would be distributed through the SIM card.

The PDMA said the reason behind provision of compensation to the affected people was to provide financial support and lessen their monetary problems.

