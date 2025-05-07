PDMA, Rescue On High Alert In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been placed on high alert following India’s cowardly attack on Pakistani soil.
On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has issued clear instructions to all commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province to remain fully vigilant.
He directed the Provincial Control Room and District Emergency Operation Centers (DEOCs) to operate in a state of full preparedness.
“All DEOCs across Punjab have been put on alert, and PDMA Punjab is maintaining moment-to-moment coordination with all districts,” said the DG PDMA.
“We are closely monitoring the situation, including water levels in major rivers, to respond promptly to any emergency.”
Instructions have also been issued to the PDMA warehouses to keep all essential relief supplies on standby. The DG further directed all rescue and relief organizations to remain on high alert in light of the current security environment.
Rescue 1122, the Health Department, and Civil Defence agencies have also been instructed to be ready for immediate response as part of a province-wide emergency preparedness strategy.
The PDMA Punjab remains in constant communication with all relevant institutions to ensure coordinated and efficient disaster response across the province.
