PDM's Long March To Be A Flop Show: Sheikh Rasheed

Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said the long march of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would be a flop show as its constituent parties would not be able to gather their workers in large number.

They had no capacity to continue their protest for long, which might last for only two to three days, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PDM parties had created a hype about its protest in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), but they could manage to even bring their workers. It showed that the people did not support the negative and dirty politics, and their anti-state narrative, he added.

He offered that he would arrange Iftar for the participants of the long march, if the opposition prolonged their stay till the holy month of Ramzan.

Sheikh Rasheed said there was no threat of an in-house change as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term. The opposition had no plans for moving a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, he added.

The minister said Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani would again be elected as Senate chairman with clear majority. The PM knew the parliamentarians, who had taken money for voting the PDM's candidate in the recent Senate elections, he added.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would continue working to serve the province and the masses.

Sheikh Rasheed said Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would present the upcoming fiscal budget 2021-22.

