PDWP Approves Rs 75198.239mln's 27 Projects Of Public Welfare

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Monday met here under the Chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir Khan and approved 27 schemes of public welfare worth Rs 75198.239 million while 3 schemes were deferred due to inadequate designs and was returned to the respective department for rectification.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments and considered a total 30 schemes pertaining to Multi Sectoral Development, Health, Higher Education, Urban Development, Water, Road, Social Welfare, Relief & Rehabilitation, Population Welfare, Elementary and Secondary Education, Public Health Engineering, Transport, Sports/Tourism and DWSS sectors for the uplift of the province.

The schemes of Multi Sectoral Development sector included Provision for Contractors Decretal accrued Liabilities, Land Compensation and Uncashed Cheques, Sub-Scheme: Construction of Buildings for C&W Department.

In Urban Development sector Construction of Bus Terminals, Beautification in Selected Urban Arears, Construction of Slaughter House, Solar based tube well in District South Waziristan, Peshawar Uplift Programme (Phase-II), rehabilitation/Improvement of Canal Patrol Road along Warsak Gravity Canal from RD 23+000 to RD 41+000 (Left & Right Banks), Low Cost Water Supply Schemes in Merged Areas, Rural/Approach roads in Merged Districts, Street pavement and construction of drains in different districts/sub-divisions of merged areas.

In Water sector the approved projects included improvement/Rehabilitation of drainage system i/c Flood Protection Works and Bridges/CPR (SB) Tube Wells in Tehsil Nowshera, Jehangira and Pabbi Nowshera, Improvement and extension of Balambat Irrigation scheme (District Dir Lower), Construction of Flood Protection Bund at Down Stream of Kochi Bridge in Lower Kurram on Left Side of Kurram River, Construction of new solar irrigation tube wells and solarization of existing tube wells district Nowshera, Institutional Strengthening, Capacity Building & Construction of official setup of Irrigation Department, Construction of Flood Protection Structures along Swat River and its Tributaries in Tehsil Matta and Khwazakhela District Swat (FFC).

In Relief and Rehabilitation sector the approved projects included Economic Revitalization of District North Waziristan – Compensation for Businesses Lost (Phase-II), while in health sector the Strengthening of TB Control Programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Phase-II), Upgradation of Naseerullah Khan Babar Memorial Hospital and Kohat Road Peshawar from Category-B to Category-A level were approved by the committee.

The committee also approved establishment of 200 Family Welfare Centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Population Welfare sector.

In Elementary and Secondary education sector the approved projects included reopening of Functional Community Schools in Mohmand and re-opening of Functional Community Schools in FR Tank.

In Sports and tourism sector the forum approved Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE), upgration of Shishikoh road, upgrading Mankial to Bada Serai Road, upgradation and implementation of Abbottabad to Thandiani Road, construction of road from Kumrat to Kalam, construction of road from Shringle Patrak to Turi Oba, construction of road from Tull to Jahaz Banda and construction of Supat Valley road Mansehra and sports Talent Identification and Grooming Program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Public Health Engineering sector the body approved water supply and sanitation Schemes at Tehsil Kulachi, Tehsil Dara Band and UCs Kural, Chekhan and Zandani, DI Khan.

