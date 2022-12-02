UrduPoint.com

Peace Committee Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Peace committee meeting held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Peace Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi and District Police Officer Faisal Kamran on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Maulana Ayub Khan, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin Jillani, Allama Naseem Abbas, Ayub Opal and other members.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said the members of the committee were playing a commendable role in maintaining law and order, and harmony in the district.

On this occasion, scholars said that the committee would continue to play itsrole for unity in the district.

