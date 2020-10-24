UrduPoint.com
Peas Cultivation Should Be Completed In October

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers to complete cultivation of peas during October to get a bumper yield.

A Spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP that peas are used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of vitamins, manganese, fiber, and iron, etc.

The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of peas over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of people but it is also helpful for growers in mitigating their financial issues, he said.

October is the most suitable time for cultivation of peas, therefore, growers should complete its cultivation during October as late sowing can cause loss of production as well as quality of grain, he added.

