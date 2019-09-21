PEMRA confiscates illegal equipment of cable operator showing Indian content

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) enforcement team in Lahore confiscated illegal equipment of a cable network on a complaint of airing Indian content

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) enforcement team in Lahore confiscated illegal equipment of a cable network on a complaint of airing Indian content.

Four transmitters, 12 modulators, 17 receivers, five computers and a network switch of Al- Saba Cable network was confiscated during the inspection.

A show cause notice has been issued to the network, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

Regional General Manager PEMRA Ikram Barkat has said that strict action would be taken against those cable networks which were violating Supreme Court order in this regard.