UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEMRA Confiscates Illegal Equipment Of Cable Operator Showing Indian Content

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 02:36 PM

PEMRA confiscates illegal equipment of cable operator showing Indian content

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) enforcement team in Lahore confiscated illegal equipment of a cable network on a complaint of airing Indian content

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) enforcement team in Lahore confiscated illegal equipment of a cable network on a complaint of airing Indian content.

Four transmitters, 12 modulators, 17 receivers, five computers and a network switch of Al- Saba Cable network was confiscated during the inspection.

A show cause notice has been issued to the network, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

Regional General Manager PEMRA Ikram Barkat has said that strict action would be taken against those cable networks which were violating Supreme Court order in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Supreme Court Media

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

15 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

29 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

30 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

30 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

44 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.