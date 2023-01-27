UrduPoint.com

PEMRA To Grant FM-Radio Licences For KP's Merged Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 07:51 PM

PEMRA to grant FM-Radio licences for KP's merged districts

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday decided to grant FM-Radio licences for merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), aimed at providing the latest transmission services there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday decided to grant FM-Radio licences for merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), aimed at providing the latest transmission services there.

The decision was taken in a meeting, presided over by PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig, which reviewed the annual performance of the authority's senior officers, a news release said.

Senior Director Generals, Director Generals and senior officers of all regional offices of PEMRA attended the meeting.

The meeting also finalized a policy for cable licensing in under-served areas and internet Protocol Television (IPTV) policy.

Apart from this, the meeting deliberated on various issues while evaluating the performance related to the collection of revenue and a committee for revision of the tariff of cable tv.

The PEMRA Chairman got a detailed briefing on day-to-day affairs and recovery and emphasized on implementation of PEMRA laws in letter and spirit.

"Indian transmission should be strictly prohibited as the content viewed on them is harmful to our religious and social values and for the economy of Pakistan," he said instructing Regional Directors to ensure a 'zero tolerance' policy in that regard.

Saleem Baig urged all the officers to do their best for improving the image and prestige of the authority.

The chairman asked the officers to ensure the implementation of PEMRA laws, stressing strong 'communication and consultation' with all stakeholders for the development of the media industry in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Media TV All From Industry Best

Recent Stories

ACS chairs meeting on Merged Areas Governance Prog ..

ACS chairs meeting on Merged Areas Governance Programme

1 minute ago
 Report on computerization of land record in 7 KP d ..

Report on computerization of land record in 7 KP districts submitted to Governor ..

1 minute ago
 Group show by five artists concludes tomorrow

Group show by five artists concludes tomorrow

1 minute ago
 Ulema urge Sweden, Dutch govts for prompt action a ..

Ulema urge Sweden, Dutch govts for prompt action against desecrators of Holy Qur ..

1 minute ago
 Dar offers support for execution of FSC's decision ..

Dar offers support for execution of FSC's decision on judgment on Riba

12 minutes ago
 EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until ..

EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until July 31, 2023

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.