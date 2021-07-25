People Active participation in tree plantation needed overcome environmental pollution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Active participation of the masses in tree plantation was need of hour to overcome the environmental pollution, District Range forest officer Chakwal, Sher Afzal Raja said while planting saplings at different places along with the officers of district administration. Assistant Commissioner Chakwal and workers of Insaf Tiger Force also planted saplings on this occasion.

He said the role of every citizen was very important in solving serious problems like environmental pollution and global warming.

"In order to make this role of the citizens active and fruitful, the campaign "Har Bashar ... Do Shajar" organized by the Punjab Forest Department (Extension) Rawalpindi Division is successfully underway", he added.

He said that a large area of barren lands owned by farmers has so far been turned into dense potential forests apart from making the present forests more dense and wide.

He mentioned that the district range forest office was also pursuing a special campaign regarding making the public aware of the importance and need of trees.

" With the help of Insaf Tiger Force workers we are dropping pamphlets and handbills at door steps of houses, schools, colleges and offices inscribed with the significance and want of trees in our lives", he added.

He said that we will make Rawalpindi Division and Chakwal District a role model in the tree planting campaign. "During the tree planting week, the forest department has laid the foundation for increasing the number of trees by planting trees on a large number of barren private lands with the active participation of the people including the district administration, Insaf Tiger Force and farmers and cultivators.