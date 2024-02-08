People casting their votes in Sibi district: Naeem

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) District Election Commissioner Naeem Shehzad on Thursday said that like the rest of the country, voters in Sibi district were exercising their right to vote.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the voting process for the general elections started at 8:00 am and the polling process would continue till 5:00 pm.

He expressed these views while talking to the officers on the occasion of visiting various polling stations in the city regarding the general elections.

On this occasion, he also reviewed the election process, security, and other arrangements in various polling stations.

District Election Commissioner Naeem Shahzad further said that voters would choose their representatives on 1 seat of National Assembly and 4 seats of Provincial Assembly in Sibi Division.

He said that police, levies and FC personnel were deployed at all polling stations in the city to ensure foolproof security.

Election Officer Anwar Lodhi, SHO City Zakaul Hasan Gujjar and others were also present on this occasion