Open Menu

People Casting Their Votes In Sibi District: Naeem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM

People casting their votes in Sibi district: Naeem

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) District Election Commissioner Naeem Shehzad on Thursday said that like the rest of the country, voters in Sibi district were exercising their right to vote.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the voting process for the general elections started at 8:00 am and the polling process would continue till 5:00 pm.

He expressed these views while talking to the officers on the occasion of visiting various polling stations in the city regarding the general elections.

On this occasion, he also reviewed the election process, security, and other arrangements in various polling stations.

District Election Commissioner Naeem Shahzad further said that voters would choose their representatives on 1 seat of National Assembly and 4 seats of Provincial Assembly in Sibi Division.

He said that police, levies and FC personnel were deployed at all polling stations in the city to ensure foolproof security.

Election Officer Anwar Lodhi, SHO City Zakaul Hasan Gujjar and others were also present on this occasion

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Provincial Assembly Sibi All

Recent Stories

Election 2024: ECP announces to extend polling tim ..

Election 2024: ECP announces to extend polling time for two hours

6 minutes ago
 People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

2 hours ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

4 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

5 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

5 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

5 hours ago
Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

16 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

17 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan