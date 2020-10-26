UrduPoint.com
People Demands Repair Work At KKH Before Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

People demands repair work at KKH before elections

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A large of voters from Chipurson valley of Gojal, Hunza have urged the government to repair Kara Kuram Highway (KKH) before elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, members of Chipurson Grand Action Committee to carpet KKH road to facilitate area people.

They have also asked the government to initiate an inquiry against officials of Gilgit-Baltistan Works Department, contractors and political leadership for the alleged embezzlement in the funds allocated for construction of the road.

They also announced to bycott elections if their demands were not ful filled.

