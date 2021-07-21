People of northern Sindh celebrates Eid ul Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The people of northern Sindh celebrated Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervor and traditional enthusiasm as hundreds of thousands of faithful slaughtered sacrificial animals following Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi (A.S.) to mark the festive occasion on Wednesday.

The followers offered Eid prayers in the morning in Eidgahs, mosques and open places and sought mercy and guidance from Almighty Allah with remembrance of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S.).

Special prayers were also offered for the integrity and progress of the country and the entire Ummah.

Eid congregations were held around 120 places including Eidgahs, Jamia mosques, grounds and open places and Imam Bargahs in the Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Noshehroferoze and other districts.

Ulema and Khateebs delivered special sermons and speeches to highlight significance of the day. They also greeted the people of the province on the festive occasion. They called upon the people to celebrate the Eid with the spirit of sacrifice in line with the great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S.) who did not hesitate even sacrificing his son to obey the command of the Almighty.

People should follow his footsteps and should not forget the poor or people in distress, widows and orphans, they urged.

Special police commandos were deputed at all places and areas. Sindh Police ensured regular mobile and motorcycle patrolling besides random snap-checking within the Sukkur city and around suburban areas to ensure observance of the festival with peace.