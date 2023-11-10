People, publishers involved in publication of Holy Quran with errors warned of severe punishments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) has warned that under “The Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) Act, 1973”, any person or publisher, involved in the publication, translation, recording or interpretation of the Holy Quran as a whole [book] or its any part [verse(s)] with errors or changes, which is against the faith of Muslims, would face severe punishments.

Moreover, a person found involved in blasphemy of the Holy Quran, the pages of the Holy Quran or its any saying, would face death penalty under Section 295(B) of Pakistan Penal Code, the Ministry of Religious Affairs said in a statement issued for the information of the general public.

“Therefore, the general public (Muslims and Non-Muslims) is appealed to take utmost care about religious matters, Holy Books, Holy Personalities, and exhibit extreme responsibility while giving opinion, making comments or writing on these matters, especially on Social Media,” it added.

The statement made it clear that relevant institutions of the Government of Pakistan continuously monitor any illegal, hateful or blasphemous content, and act against people involved in such crimes in the light of the country’s Constitution, relevant laws and court orders.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs, in its statement, appealed all the citizens to immediately report or lodge the complaint about any illegal, hateful or blasphemous content to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) through the following link and email:

(http://complaint.pta.gov.pk/RegisterComplaint.aspx)

(Email.content-complaint@pta.gov.pk)