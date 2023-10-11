Peoples Bus Service a sigh of relief for commuters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Peoples Bus Service was making a significant impact on the commuters irked by decades-old auto rickshaws and Suzuki pickups plying in the city and transforming the city’s public transportation system.

The first route of the PBS in Hyderabad was covering 15 kilometres from Hyder Chowk to Hatri Police station and 15 bus stops were established on this route.

The buses running from Hyder Chowk to Gul Centre, Thandi Sadak, Agriculture Complex, Wahdat Colony, Sindh Museum, Qasim Chowk, Jail Road, Isra Hospital, and terminate at Hattri Police Station charging fare at Rs 50.

Meanwhile, a new route within the Peoples Bus Service network had also been initiated in Hyderabad, starting from Hala Naka, Detha Station to Tando Jam Kesana Mori area.

This nominal fare structure has made Bus Service accessible to a large number of passengers, ensuring public transportation affordable for all.

