Open Menu

People's Welfare Top Agenda Of Federal Govt: Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM

People's welfare top agenda of federal govt: Muqam

Federal Minister for States, Frontier Regions and Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that federal government would make all out efforts to provide relief and continue welfare work for the people of remote and far flung areas

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for States, Frontier Regions and Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that federal government would make all out efforts to provide relief and continue welfare work for the people of remote and far flung areas.

The provision of uniformed and an indiscriminate services to people was the top priority of the federal government, he said while addressing media persons after holding party workers meeting here.

The minister said that an immature political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is still using accusation and blame game against other political parties to divert people attention from its poor performance in the province.

He said that leaders of the immature political party had wasted time in accusations and blame games. He further stated that immature leaders of the political party could not concentrate on people's welfare, economic and industrial development. He lamented that the country could not achieve economic success and development during the tenure of past leaders of the political party.

People of Khyber Pakthunkhwa could not be deceived through hallow slogans any more and will make the immature political party accountable, he stated.

Despite winning 92 seats in KP, he said that PTI continued politics of blame game rather providing relief to its people. He said other provinces were making rapid progress while development race in KP had been very weak in the past. Engr Amir Muqam said that some elements were using social media tools to keep people away from genuine political leadership but masses would frustrate the negative designs of such elements and make these so called leaders accountable.

Amir Muqam said that he has raised voice at every forum for people of Malakand Division and provided relief to its people after fighting the case of tax and customs duties exemption in federal cabinet in the last government.

He said his office door was open for all and genuine problems of party workers would be addressed on priority basis.

APP/fam/

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Social Media Amir Muqam Progress Malakand Media All From Government Cabinet Top Race

Recent Stories

Gang impersonating law enforcement abducts man, es ..

Gang impersonating law enforcement abducts man, escapes with valuables

33 seconds ago
 Three lady burglars held, booty recovered

Three lady burglars held, booty recovered

34 seconds ago
 DC Jhang reviews Eidul Fitr arrangements

DC Jhang reviews Eidul Fitr arrangements

38 seconds ago
 Five women cricketers recalled in Pakistan’s whi ..

Five women cricketers recalled in Pakistan’s white-ball squads

6 minutes ago
 US markets higher, Europe lower before US inflatio ..

US markets higher, Europe lower before US inflation, ECB meeting

6 minutes ago
 Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member ..

Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad against New Ze ..

6 minutes ago
Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guide ..

Dr. Shehzad warns against deviation from WHO guidelines on anti-smoking

2 hours ago
 Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' educat ..

Malala urges PM Sharif to prioritize girls' education

2 hours ago
 Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member ..

Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad for New Zealan ..

6 minutes ago
 PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre h ..

PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays

3 hours ago
 Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's ..

Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..

3 hours ago
 Courtrooms: a growing arena in the climate fight

Courtrooms: a growing arena in the climate fight

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan