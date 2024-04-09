People's Welfare Top Agenda Of Federal Govt: Muqam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Federal Minister for States, Frontier Regions and Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that federal government would make all out efforts to provide relief and continue welfare work for the people of remote and far flung areas
The provision of uniformed and an indiscriminate services to people was the top priority of the federal government, he said while addressing media persons after holding party workers meeting here.
The minister said that an immature political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is still using accusation and blame game against other political parties to divert people attention from its poor performance in the province.
He said that leaders of the immature political party had wasted time in accusations and blame games. He further stated that immature leaders of the political party could not concentrate on people's welfare, economic and industrial development. He lamented that the country could not achieve economic success and development during the tenure of past leaders of the political party.
People of Khyber Pakthunkhwa could not be deceived through hallow slogans any more and will make the immature political party accountable, he stated.
Despite winning 92 seats in KP, he said that PTI continued politics of blame game rather providing relief to its people. He said other provinces were making rapid progress while development race in KP had been very weak in the past. Engr Amir Muqam said that some elements were using social media tools to keep people away from genuine political leadership but masses would frustrate the negative designs of such elements and make these so called leaders accountable.
Amir Muqam said that he has raised voice at every forum for people of Malakand Division and provided relief to its people after fighting the case of tax and customs duties exemption in federal cabinet in the last government.
He said his office door was open for all and genuine problems of party workers would be addressed on priority basis.
