Performance Of National Highways And Motorways Police Significantly Improved

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:09 PM

Performance of National Highways and Motorways Police significantly improved

The performance of National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has significantly improved and about 17 million traffic violations were enforced during the current year to ensure supremacy of law on motorways and national highways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The performance of National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has significantly improved and about 17 million traffic violations were enforced during the current year to ensure supremacy of law on motorways and national highways.

The tireless endeavors, best strategies, rigorous road safety awareness campaigns, effective and judicious law enforcement as well as special patrolling by National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) during current year resulted significantly in reduction of fatal accidents by 27 percent in comparison with previous year.

More than 1.8 million drivers (road users) were briefed on road safety at various points on motorways and highways.

According to official source, as many as 20 black spots were identified and rectified to address the main engineering and road furniture issues resulting in dangerous accidents.

The staff of mobile education and Road Safety Awareness Units of motorway police visited various bus / truck stands, offices, factories, educational institutions to sensitize general drivers, passengers and general public on ethics and discipline of road safety.

National Highways and Motorways Police emphasized on provision of prompt and immediate assistance to the distressed passengers traveling through motorways and national highways.

About 1.9 million calls received on the helpline 130 this year. More than seven thousand calls have been attended through Toll Free Help Line number 130 on daily basis, whereas, last year almost three thousand calls landed on a daily basis. The passengers contacting Motorway Police through 130 have been updated about road and weather conditions, traffic blockades and alternate routes through Interactive Voice Response (IVR). Response time against any accident / incident has been reduced from almost ten minutes to just five minutes through fruitful efforts of NHMP.

