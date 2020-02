PESCO continues campaign against illegal connections

PESCO task force accompanied by local police Saturday carried out an operation against illegal electricity connection in Swabi Circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :PESCO task force accompanied by local police Saturday carried out an operation against illegal electricity connection in Swabi Circle.

PESCO team removed 14 illegal connections and recovered 700,000 rupees outstanding amount from defaulters.

PESCO authorities warned stern action consumers acquired illegal electricity connection and said that operations would be continued against direct connections that were the main cause of line losses and overburdening of supply system.