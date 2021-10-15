PESCO notified power suspension in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from different grids stations in Peshawar from October 16 to 30 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from different grids stations in Peshawar from October 16 to 30 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on October 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, Northwest Hospital , Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on October 16, 21, 26, 28 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surjical, Deans Hights, Shaukat Khanam, feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on October 16th,19, 23, 26, 30 from 8AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering,Regi, Agriculture, HMC, Danish Abad, CMB, Ring Road, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Gharib Abad, Achini 1,2, Abdara, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Rahat Aabad 12, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town , Circular Road, feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on October 18, 20, 25, 28 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2, Warsak Road Express, Shahi Bagh Express, Shahi Bagh Express, ICF 2 feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwaza Khela Grid Station on October 16 and 17 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Alpuri, Puran, Martung feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on October 18, 20, 21 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1,2, DDA, D Oil Mill, Cant 1, Mandara, Panyala feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on October 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 from 7AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jabba, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2 , Odigram, Marghuzar, Sinor, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Sangar, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, Ajrang feeder will face inconvenience.