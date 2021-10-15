UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notified Power Suspension In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:32 PM

PESCO notified power suspension in Peshawar

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from different grids stations in Peshawar from October 16 to 30 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from different grids stations in Peshawar from October 16 to 30 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on October 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, Northwest Hospital , Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on October 16, 21, 26, 28 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surjical, Deans Hights, Shaukat Khanam, feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on October 16th,19, 23, 26, 30 from 8AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering,Regi, Agriculture, HMC, Danish Abad, CMB, Ring Road, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Gharib Abad, Achini 1,2, Abdara, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Rahat Aabad 12, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town , Circular Road, feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on October 18, 20, 25, 28 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2, Warsak Road Express, Shahi Bagh Express, Shahi Bagh Express, ICF 2 feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwaza Khela Grid Station on October 16 and 17 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Alpuri, Puran, Martung feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on October 18, 20, 21 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1,2, DDA, D Oil Mill, Cant 1, Mandara, Panyala feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on October 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 from 7AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jabba, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2 , Odigram, Marghuzar, Sinor, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Sangar, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, Ajrang feeder will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Swat Agriculture Company Oil Road Saidu Sangar Barikot Mingora Khwaza Khela Alpuri Bagh Jamrud October From PESCO

Recent Stories

China-Pakistan to promote practice base vocational ..

China-Pakistan to promote practice base vocational education coop

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister directs strict legislation against ..

Prime Minister directs strict legislation against sugar hoarders, profiteers

7 minutes ago
 Hungary assures Pb Governor of full support in GSP ..

Hungary assures Pb Governor of full support in GSP-Plus extension

7 minutes ago
 PBM organizes special 'Naat' event in connection w ..

PBM organizes special 'Naat' event in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

10 minutes ago
 US Court to Hold Status Conference for Case of Nov ..

US Court to Hold Status Conference for Case of Novatek CFO Gyetvay on December 1 ..

10 minutes ago
 Over 200 Companies Enjoy Tax Privileges in Russian ..

Over 200 Companies Enjoy Tax Privileges in Russian Arctic - Development Minister

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.