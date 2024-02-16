Pesco Notifies Power Shutdown
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in areas of Peshawar, Jamrud, Haripur and Balakot due to maintenance work.
According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on18th and 25th February from 9AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers Hayatabad 1,2, 3, 4, 5,New Hayhatabad Heath Care Hospital , Health Excelence, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Kacha Ghari, Karkhano, Gul Abad, P.I.C, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Wood, Nothren Boteling, Industrial Estate, , Express 1,2,3,4, 5, PHA, Omrak , Olampia, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel, Al Hafiz, Frontier Teck Wood, PPI 1,2,Mica Steel, Alhaj, BSF, Olampia 2 and Gulabad feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 18th and 25th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Shaukat Khanum feeders will face inconvenience.
Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi-Tarbela Grid Station on 20th and 23rd February from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM, resultantly consumers of load management will be carried out on 132 KV Peshawar University , Peshawar Cantt, Peshawar Industrial, Kohat, KDA, Shahibagh, Hangu, Warsak, Rajar, Peshawar City, Sakhi Chashma, Shabqadar, Rehman Baba, Rajar, Mattani grid connected feeders.
Power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 20th and 22nd February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture , Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience
Power Supply will remain suspended from Burhan-Haripur Transmission Line on 18th February from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Hattar 1,2, Hattar Special Economic Zone, Khan pur, Kholian Bala and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from Warsak Power House Grid Station on 19th ,20th and 21st February from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Warsak , Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town, Shahi Bhagh, Sakhi Chashma feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Balakot Grid Station on 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th February from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Boi feeders will face inconvenience.
Power Supply will remain suspended from Haripur Grid Station on 20th February from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Kalabat Town Ship 1, Swabi Mera 1, T & T Colony, Chamba Project and Town 3 feeders will face inconvenience.
