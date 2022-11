PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified power suspension from various grid stations from Nov 2 to 8 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KVBannu Grid Station on November 3, 5, 7, 8 from 9 AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Faiz Talab Abass, Bazar Ahmad Khan and Jani Khel-1feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV D.I Khan Grid Station on November 3, 5, 7 and 8 from 9 AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muslim Bazar, Muryali-1 and Cantt-2 DI Khan feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on November 3, 5, 8 and10 from 9 AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malamjaba, Saidu Hospital, Dheri, Mangora-1, 2, 3 an 4, Saidu Sharif, Odigram, Matta-2, Gulgada, Marguzar, Siner Hospital, Taktaband, Gambar, Sangar, Hajibaba, Saidubaba, Barabanda, Shadara, Hospital Express and Dardyal feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Dhobian Grid Station on November 2 and 3 from 9 AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV CPEC and Economic Zone feeders would face inconvenience.