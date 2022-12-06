PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (Pesco) here on Tuesday notified power suspension from various grids of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bahg Grid Station on December 7 from 10 AM to 4 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Shahi baghgrid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on December 7, 8 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba, Saidu Shareef Hospital, Bandhai, Mengra 1,2,3,4, Marghuzar, Sadu Shareef, Barikot, KAbal 2,3,4, Sionr Hospital, Gogdara, Takhtaband, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandhai, Shahdara, Hospital Experss, Ajrang, New Khwazakhela, Shn , Charbagh feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on December 7 and 12 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ghazikot, Ahsan Shaheed, City 2, Qalandar Abad, Attar Shesha, Shaheen Shaheed, Baffa, Shankiyari feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 7th And 13th December from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kot 1,2,3,4,5, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PIDC, Phospate, KTS 3, Swabi Mera, Swabi Mera 1,2, Town 1,4,5, Panian 1,2, SNK, Judicial Complex , Bayan, New Khan Pur, Baldher, NRTC, Khan Pur 1, Meerpur 1, TIP, Nawa Synpak feeders would face inconvenience.