UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (Pesco) here on Tuesday notified power suspension from various grids of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bahg Grid Station on December 7 from 10 AM to 4 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Shahi baghgrid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on December 7, 8 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba, Saidu Shareef Hospital, Bandhai, Mengra 1,2,3,4, Marghuzar, Sadu Shareef, Barikot, KAbal 2,3,4, Sionr Hospital, Gogdara, Takhtaband, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandhai, Shahdara, Hospital Experss, Ajrang, New Khwazakhela, Shn , Charbagh feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on December 7 and 12 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ghazikot, Ahsan Shaheed, City 2, Qalandar Abad, Attar Shesha, Shaheen Shaheed, Baffa, Shankiyari feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 7th And 13th December from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kot 1,2,3,4,5, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PIDC, Phospate, KTS 3, Swabi Mera, Swabi Mera 1,2, Town 1,4,5, Panian 1,2, SNK, Judicial Complex , Bayan, New Khan Pur, Baldher, NRTC, Khan Pur 1, Meerpur 1, TIP, Nawa Synpak feeders would face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Swat Company Mansehra Saidu Swabi Barikot Charbagh December From

Recent Stories

General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

2 hours ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

2 hours ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

2 hours ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.