UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 04:22 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th of December from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th of December from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ahmad Wala, HighWay, Warana, Karak 1, Town Ship, Karak 2, Sabir Abad 1,2, feeders will face inconvenience.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Kuram Ghari Grid Station on 1st , 2nd, 8th, and 13th of December from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Cantt 2, Airport feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV D.I. Khan Grid Station on 1st , 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th of December from 9a.m. to 3p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muryali 1,2, Rido Pakistan, Muneez Abad, Daman Mill, Kotla Habib, Gomal, DDA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gomal University DI Khan Grid Station on 1st , 2nd, 4th, 6th,7th and 8th of December from 9:00 a.

m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on 1st, 2nd, 4th, 6th and 11th of December from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 2, Bazar Ahmad Khan, Nurur 3, Jani Khel 1, Ismail Khan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jehangira Grid Station on December 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV PTC, Mian Essa, Jalbai, KKK, Class Industrial, Mankai, Jehangira Town feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jehangira Grid Station on December 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tube-well, Akora 1,2, Khairabad, New Khairabad, Auxiliary feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Company Daman Karak Gomal December From Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited PESCO Airport P

Recent Stories

Japan committed to provide support to Pakistan for ..

Japan committed to provide support to Pakistan for its socio-economic uplift: Ja ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt needs not to curtail imports if exports risin ..

Govt needs not to curtail imports if exports rising: Report

6 minutes ago
 China firmly rejects fake news smearing CPEC build ..

China firmly rejects fake news smearing CPEC building, China-Pakistan relations

6 minutes ago
 Most new locally transmitted COVID cases in China ..

Most new locally transmitted COVID cases in China reported in border, port citie ..

6 minutes ago
 Any Russian 'aggression' against Ukraine would dra ..

Any Russian 'aggression' against Ukraine would draw 'serious' response: US

6 minutes ago
 Mongolia reports 393 new COVID-19 infections, 8 mo ..

Mongolia reports 393 new COVID-19 infections, 8 more deaths

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.