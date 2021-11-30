PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th of December from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th of December from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ahmad Wala, HighWay, Warana, Karak 1, Town Ship, Karak 2, Sabir Abad 1,2, feeders will face inconvenience.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Kuram Ghari Grid Station on 1st , 2nd, 8th, and 13th of December from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Cantt 2, Airport feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV D.I. Khan Grid Station on 1st , 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th of December from 9a.m. to 3p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muryali 1,2, Rido Pakistan, Muneez Abad, Daman Mill, Kotla Habib, Gomal, DDA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gomal University DI Khan Grid Station on 1st , 2nd, 4th, 6th,7th and 8th of December from 9:00 a.

m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on 1st, 2nd, 4th, 6th and 11th of December from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 2, Bazar Ahmad Khan, Nurur 3, Jani Khel 1, Ismail Khan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jehangira Grid Station on December 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV PTC, Mian Essa, Jalbai, KKK, Class Industrial, Mankai, Jehangira Town feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jehangira Grid Station on December 1st from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tube-well, Akora 1,2, Khairabad, New Khairabad, Auxiliary feeders will face inconvenience.