PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 05:35 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on March 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As a result, consumers of 132 KV Shahi Bagh and 66 KV Badaber, Warsak Pumping House grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 15th,17th,19th March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As a result, consumers of 11 KV Nishat, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana, Daudzai 1,2, Old Naguman, New Naguman feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on 15th,17th March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As a result, consumers of 11 KV Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 15th and 17th March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As a result, consumers of 11 KV Baghbanan , Urmar 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on 15th and 17th March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As a result, consumers of 11 KV Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia , Murshid Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, Ameen Colony, Bara, Landi Arbab 1,2,3, Sheikh Muhammadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 15th, 16th and 17th March from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As a result, consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba, Saidu hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal. Saidu Sharif, Balakot 2, Gulkadra, Marghuzar, Sinor Hospital, Gogdara, Taktaband, Qambar, Sangar, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Shah Dara, Hospital Express, Ajrang, Daroyal, feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Timargara Grid Station on 15th, 16th and 17th March from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As a result, consumers of 11 KV Timargara, Lal Qila, Mayar, Tormang 2, Maidan, Timargara Express, New Mayar, Odigram, Balambat, Shekhan, Khaal, Timargara Maidan, Samar Bagh New, Warsak feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tangi Grid Station on 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th and 30th March from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m due to which consumers of 11 KV Tangi 1,2, Mera Timagara, Irrigation, Nusratzai, Luqman e Shaheed, Amer Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hussai Grid Station on 15th March from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As a result, consumers of 11 KV Shahbagz Garhi, Bakhshali, Kalu Khan feeders will face inconvenience.

