Pesco teams conduct raids in Mardan circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power pilferers and defaulters across the province.

The company's spokesman said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out overnight raids in the areas of GhariKapora, ShiekhMaltoon, Takhtbai and GojarGhari Sub Divisions.

Pesco task forces of Ghari Kapora sub division checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed several direct hooks besides replacing one tampered meter.

The team also shifted three meters to poles.

In the areas of Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder three tampered meters were detected and four direct hooks were removed.

In the areas of Takhtbai sub division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, five tampered meters were detected and two direct hooks were removed.

In the areas of Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder Pesco teams during checking four direct hooks were removed and four tempered meters were detected.