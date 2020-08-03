UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco To Suspend Power Supply Due To Maintenance Work

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Pesco to suspend power supply due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) would suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work.

According to schedule issued here on Monday, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kotal Town Kohat Grid Station on August 5,8 and 11 from 7AM to 12PM.

As a result, consumers of 11 KV City 1,5, Gamkot, Alizai 1,2, Hungu Road, Eid Gah feeders would face inconveniences.

Similarly consumers of 11 KV Kharmatoo, Kohat Express, Old Gumbat, Bilitang, New Gumbat, feeders would face outages due to power supply suspension from 132 KV Pindi Road Kohat Grid Station on August 5, 8 and 11 from 7AM to 12PM.

