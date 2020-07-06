Peshawar Electric Supply Company issues power suspension schedule for various areas

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) issued a schedule on Monday featuring power suspension for several areas of the province due to maintenance work

The company's spokesman said that power wupply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on July 8 from 9AM to 1PM and as result consumers of 11 KV Latifabad, KSM, Haryana 1,2, Charsadda Road, Eid Gha feeders face outages.

He said that consumers of 11 KV Mathra 1, Kolachi 2, Shahibala, Swat Scouts, Colony 2, New Michini feeders will face inconveniences on July 07, July 7 from 9AM to 1PM due to power supply suspension from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gomal University Grid Station on July 7 from 8AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Qureshi Mor, University Campus, Chashma Sugar Mill feeders will face inconveniences .

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gomal University �D.I.Khan Transmission on July 7 from 3PM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Gomal University grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gomal University Grid Station on 7th July from 12PM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kulschi Wala and Fateh feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly consumers of 132 KV Mansehra, Balakot, Muzaffarabad, Noseri, Rampura, Hattian feeders will face outages from 9AM to 3PM due power supply suspension on July 7 from 132 KV Balakot-Muzaffarabad Transmission Line.