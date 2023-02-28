UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Issues Power Shutdown Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) issues power shutdown notice

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday issued power shut down notice due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday issued power shut down notice due to maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 2nd and 4thMarch from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Green Area feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 2nd and 4th March from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Basha Khan MES College, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabat Abad, Bank Road, Muslim Abad, Nisatta Road, Sheikh Maltoon, Ahmad Abad, Misri Abad, Rural 1, PRC, Bagh Iram, New Taru and Eid Gha feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hussai Grid Stationon 1st March from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rustam, Yar Hussain, Bakhshali , Ismaila, Col Sher Cadet College, Sawaldher, Sodam, New Bala Ghari, Taru , Shahbaz Ghari, Bakhshali 1 and Palodheri feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Company Road Bank Manga Mardan Charsadda Bagh March Muslim From PESCO

Recent Stories

Fighting for their lives: the world's forests in f ..

Fighting for their lives: the world's forests in figures

8 minutes ago
 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Diamond Paints ..

2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup: Diamond Paints, FG Polo qualify for semifina ..

8 minutes ago
 Gazprom Delegation Held Series of Meetings in Iran ..

Gazprom Delegation Held Series of Meetings in Iran, Discussed Cooperation in Ene ..

8 minutes ago
 Biden's student debt relief plan challenged at Sup ..

Biden's student debt relief plan challenged at Supreme Court

8 minutes ago
 Canada economy stalls in 2022 fourth quarter

Canada economy stalls in 2022 fourth quarter

8 minutes ago
 US Offers $5Mln Reward to Track Down Key Al-Shabaa ..

US Offers $5Mln Reward to Track Down Key Al-Shabaab Leader Ali Mohamed Rage - St ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.