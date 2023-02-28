Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) issues power shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday issued power shut down notice due to maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 2nd and 4thMarch from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Green Area feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 2nd and 4th March from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Basha Khan MES College, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabat Abad, Bank Road, Muslim Abad, Nisatta Road, Sheikh Maltoon, Ahmad Abad, Misri Abad, Rural 1, PRC, Bagh Iram, New Taru and Eid Gha feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hussai Grid Stationon 1st March from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rustam, Yar Hussain, Bakhshali , Ismaila, Col Sher Cadet College, Sawaldher, Sodam, New Bala Ghari, Taru , Shahbaz Ghari, Bakhshali 1 and Palodheri feeders will face inconvenience.