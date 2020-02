Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power shutdown for Peshawar, D.I.Khan, Swabi, Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here Friday announced schedule for power shutdown due to necessary maintenance of transmission lines and grid stations.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar University on February 15 from 09:00am to 02:00pm; resultantly consumers of 132KV Peshawar University grid connected feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Warsak Power House-New Warsak Transmission Line on February 16 from 09:00am to 04:00pm; resultantly additional load management would be carried out on 11KV feeders emanating from 132 KV New Warsak and Shahi Bagh grid.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Shahi Bagh-Dalazak-Peshawar City Transmission Line on February 17 from 09:00am to 04:00pm; resultantly additional load Management would be carried out on 11KV feeders emanating from 132 KV New Shahi Bagh, Dalazak, Nowshera grid.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Tonsa-D.I.Khan Transmission Line on 17th February from 09:00am to 04:00pm; resultantly additional load management would be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132KV D.I.Khan grid.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Kohat Grid Station on February 15 from 09:00am to 02:00pm; resultantly consumers of 11KV BCM, Saleeper Factory, OTS, Ali Zai, Jarma, Citky 4, PAF, Bilytang and Topi feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Swabi Grid Station on February 15 and 17 from 09:00am to 03:00pm; resultantly consumers of 11 KV Totlai, Nawa Kale, Gul Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Char Bagh, Khadu Khel, Zaida, Swabi City, Swabi University, Panjpir and Chota Lahore feeders would face inconveniences.