Peshawar High Court Abbottabad bench suspends 10 percent increases in APS fee Qazi Hamid Zaffar

Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench Suspends 10 Percent Increases In APS Fee

2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 08:43 PM

Peshawar High Court Abbottabad bench suspends 10 percent increases in APS fee

Peshawar High Court (PHC), Abbottabad bench, Tuesday suspended the decision of 10 percent fee increased by the Abbottabad Public School (APS) and stopped administration for charging an extra fee

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC), Abbottabad bench, Tuesday suspended the decision of 10 percent fee increased by the Abbottabad Public school (APS) and stopped administration for charging an extra fee.

The PHC bench comprising Justice Ahmed Ali and Justice Shakeel Ahmed after hearing the arguments of both sides, ordered APS administration to stop charging an extra 10 percent by issuing stay orders.

Earlier last month, the APS board of governor has increased 10 percent fee and college administration has started charging it.

The decision of the 10 percent increase was challenged by the parents in the PHC Abbottabad bench which was accepted by the court.

