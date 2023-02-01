Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condolences

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sides have discussed counterterrorism and border security in their telephonic conversation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2023) US Centcom Commander Gen Michael Erik Kurilla called Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and expressed his condolence over horrific suicide attack in Peshawar.

Over 100 people embarrassed martyrdom and 150 people fell injured in the attack.

Taking to Twitter, US Central Command said: “Today, General Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, called Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff, General Asim Munir, to express his condolences to the people of Peshawar, Pakistan following Monday's terrorist attack”.

Both sides discussed counterterrorism and border security in their telephonic conversation.

A suicide bomber blew himself up at a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines during Zuhr prayers. The terrorist was standing in the first row.

The roof of the worship place collapsed due to the strong bomb.

On Tuesday, Gen Asim Munir chaired the 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at the General Headquarters (GHQ). The forum paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Peshawar Police Lines blast and vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

The COAS emphasised that such immoral and cowardly acts couldn't shake the nation's resolve but rather reinvigorate their determination to succeed in the ongoing war against terror with zero tolerance for any terrorist entity.

The army chief also directed the corps commanders to continue to focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with the intelligence and law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) with renewed resolve till the time sustainable peace is established.