UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Discarded 3150 Litres Soda Water, Sealed 10 Units

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:43 PM

PFA discarded 3150 litres soda water, sealed 10 units

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a massive province wide crackdown against sub-standard,counterfeit soft drinks and discarded 3150 litres of fake soda water, sealed 10 units and imposed heavy fines to 139 others production units

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a massive province wide crackdown against sub-standard,counterfeit soft drinks and discarded 3150 litres of fake soda water, sealed 10 units and imposed heavy fines to 139 others production units.

The food safety teams of PFA inspected total 447 production units of soft drinks from which 148 units in Lahore, 113 in Rawalpindi and 186 production units were inspected in south Punjab. The teams served warning notices to 208 units over non-availability of food authority licenses and advised them to improve their standards of production.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that province wide crackdown was carried out to maintained the standard of beverages as usage of soft drinks were increasing specially in summers.

He added that counterfeit beverage factories were being run indoors in residential areas. He said that large quantities of stimulant packaging, flavors and unhealthy chemicals recovered from the factory during the operation. He said no concessions would be made to those who harm public health.

The director general informed that the officials of the food safety team intensified operation against such elements who were involved in selling unhygienic food or making things with fake labels, specially soft drinks in the factories mostly set up in residential areas across the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Water Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

COAS pays three-day official visit to Azerbaijan

2 minutes ago

PM presides over high-level meeting at ISI headqua ..

12 minutes ago

MNAs for controlling food inflation, more agricult ..

47 seconds ago

Russian Navy to Receive 7 New, 3 Modernized Warshi ..

49 seconds ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Solar PV Complex powers 158,000 ..

14 minutes ago

De Beers Diamond Group Sees 22% Rise in Sales Over ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.