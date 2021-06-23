PFA discarded 3150 litres soda water, sealed 10 units

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a massive province wide crackdown against sub-standard,counterfeit soft drinks and discarded 3150 litres of fake soda water, sealed 10 units and imposed heavy fines to 139 others production units

The food safety teams of PFA inspected total 447 production units of soft drinks from which 148 units in Lahore, 113 in Rawalpindi and 186 production units were inspected in south Punjab. The teams served warning notices to 208 units over non-availability of food authority licenses and advised them to improve their standards of production.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that province wide crackdown was carried out to maintained the standard of beverages as usage of soft drinks were increasing specially in summers.

He added that counterfeit beverage factories were being run indoors in residential areas. He said that large quantities of stimulant packaging, flavors and unhealthy chemicals recovered from the factory during the operation. He said no concessions would be made to those who harm public health.

The director general informed that the officials of the food safety team intensified operation against such elements who were involved in selling unhygienic food or making things with fake labels, specially soft drinks in the factories mostly set up in residential areas across the province.