PFA discards 500-kg pickles over adulteration

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority teams discarded 500-kg unhygienic pickles,1 maund adulterated 'desi ghee' and 'khoya' during its ongoing crackdown against adulterators in the district.

According to a press release issued by the PFA here on Monday, food safety team conducted a raid at pickle making factory at Jhang road and seized 500 kilograms pickles which was being sold in various brands packing in the market.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the owner of the factory.

Meanwhile, the food safety teams caught two suppliers of adulterated desi ghee and khoya from dairy road in the city and recovered one maund desi ghee and khoya from them.

Cases were registered at concerned police stations.

Citizen can contact PFA helpline 1223 to inform about adulteration in food.