Open Menu

Two Killed, One Injured In Swabi Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Two killed, one injured in Swabi firing

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place in Swabi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, two persons including a woman were killed in a firing incident that reported in Swabi area of KP.

One person was also seriously injured in the same incident.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrativ ..

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma

44 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

4 hours ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

4 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

4 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents meet in Karabakh to rev ..

UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents meet in Karabakh to review bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

5 hours ago
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

5 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

5 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

5 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

5 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan