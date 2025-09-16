Two killed, one injured in Swabi firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Two persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place in Swabi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, two persons including a woman were killed in a firing incident that reported in Swabi area of KP.

One person was also seriously injured in the same incident.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Investigations are underway.