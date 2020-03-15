UrduPoint.com
PFA Disposes Of 12500-liter Adulterated Milk

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded a total of 12500-liter adulterated milk by inspecting many vehicles carrying milk, across the Punjab.

The action was taken against milk suppliers on the information by placing a screening picket under the supervision of dairy safety officer.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the authority was taking strict action against milk adulterators to control the practice.

He said that teams had examined 36800-liter milk in different cities including Kasure, Rawalpindi and Lahore under the supervision of its DG.

Around 12500-liter tainted milk disposed of during inspection through mobile laboratory.

He said that the milk contained the chemicals besides the low level of LR in it.

DG said that we would not tolerate adulteration in food at any coast, adding thatthe availability of nutritious food for the public was responsibility of the PFA. The dairy safety teams were checking milk shops and vehicles on a daily basisas per the SOPs.

