PFA disposes of 700 litre adulterated milk

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) recovered 700 litres adulterated milk during a routine inspection of quality of food items being sold in the city on Tuesday.

As per directives of the Director General PFA Punjab, Muhammad Asif Javed, the food safety teams conducted raids at different markets on daily basis to ensure availability of good quality food items for masses.

The food safety teams target Shahzad Colony road and checked quality of food at different shops.

During the checking, the team recovered 700 litres adulterated milk and disposed it off on the spot. The teams also issued

warning to the shop owners to improve quality of milk otherwise stern action would be taken against him.

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has urged masses to register their complaint through helpline 1223.

