Open Menu

PFA Disposes Of 700 Litre Adulterated Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PFA disposes of 700 litre adulterated milk

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) recovered 700 litres adulterated milk during a routine inspection of quality of food items being sold in the city on Tuesday.

As per directives of the Director General PFA Punjab, Muhammad Asif Javed, the food safety teams conducted raids at different markets on daily basis to ensure availability of good quality food items for masses.

The food safety teams target Shahzad Colony road and checked quality of food at different shops.

During the checking, the team recovered 700 litres adulterated milk and disposed it off on the spot. The teams also issued

warning to the shop owners to improve quality of milk otherwise stern action would be taken against him.

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has urged masses to register their complaint through helpline 1223.

APP/hus/thh

Related Topics

Punjab Road Market

Recent Stories

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

41 minutes ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

49 minutes ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

4 hours ago
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

5 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 202 ..

Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024

5 hours ago
 NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan ..

NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

6 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan