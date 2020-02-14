PFA seals five food points

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have sealed five eateries during a checking of various shops across south Punjab here on Friday.

According to PFA sources, the authority's teams raided in different cities of south Punjab including Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan. The teams imposed fine Rs 185000 on various food shops use of substandard material and ignoring cleanliness arrangements.

Similarly, shops including Zaitoon Bakers, Alnoor Bakers, Jehangir Beef Point, Khalid Chicken Shop and Habib Mirch Masala Unit were sealed for extreme violation of PFA recommended rules for sale of quality commodities. The teams also issued warning to various other shops to ensure cleanliness arrangements, quality of food items and other arrangements otherwise their food points would also be sealed.

The PFA teams also disposed off sub-standard food items during the crack down.