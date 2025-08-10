Open Menu

PFA Seizes Expired, Adulterated Items In Gujrat

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PFA seizes expired, adulterated items in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out 626 inspections during August, issuing improvement notices to 233 food outlets and imposing fines of Rs677,500 on 68 others.

According to the PFA, four FIRs were registered over adulteration, one Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO) was enforced, 12 samples were collected, and 35 applications were received for e-licensing.

The authority inspected 302 milk supply vehicles, declaring 12 unfit, fining 11 a total of Rs47,500, and discarding 840 liters of substandard milk.

Seized items included 1,330 bags of milk powder, while destroyed goods comprised 40 kilograms of pickle, 15 kilograms of spices, 30 liters of rancid oil, and 15 kilograms of expired food products.

Recent Stories

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

2 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

2 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

4 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

5 hours ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan