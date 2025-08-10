PFA Seizes Expired, Adulterated Items In Gujrat
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out 626 inspections during August, issuing improvement notices to 233 food outlets and imposing fines of Rs677,500 on 68 others.
According to the PFA, four FIRs were registered over adulteration, one Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO) was enforced, 12 samples were collected, and 35 applications were received for e-licensing.
The authority inspected 302 milk supply vehicles, declaring 12 unfit, fining 11 a total of Rs47,500, and discarding 840 liters of substandard milk.
Seized items included 1,330 bags of milk powder, while destroyed goods comprised 40 kilograms of pickle, 15 kilograms of spices, 30 liters of rancid oil, and 15 kilograms of expired food products.
